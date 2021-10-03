Connect with us

Vincent Kipchumba crosses the finish line to win teh Beyond Zero Half Marathon. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Kenya

Kipchumba Retains Second Spot As Ethiopian Lemma Wins London Marathon

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – Vincent Kipchumba of Kenyan retained his second spot as Ethiopian Sisay Lemma won the 2021 men’s London Marathon title on Sunday.

Developing story….

