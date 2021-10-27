KIM denies Oscar Sudi’s admission after KNEC dismisses KCPE papers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – A former Head of Examinations at the Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) on Wednesday denied the existence of lawmaker Oscar Sudi’s admission records saying the Kapseret MP was never registered as a student.

John Kutima Matseshe told a Nairobi court a diploma certificate presented, purportedly issued by KIM, was not genuine.

He said the document referenced as number 36262 matched a certificate issued to one Elkananh K. Kimutai of admission number NRB\20870.

Kimutai’s certificate was awarded on completion of s Diploma in Purchasing and Supplies Management. It was issued on September 24, 2009.

Matseshe said the admission number quoted as being Sudi’s – NRB/20879 – belonged to a student named Scolastica Achieng Odhiambo who studied Management of NGOs.

On Tuesday, Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) Principal Examinations Secretary Nabiki ene Kashu told Magistrate Felix Kombo that Sudi did not register or sit for the 2006 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination at Highway Secondary School in Nairobi.

She testified that the certificate presented to Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) for verification was obtained from a forged document.

“We also established that a candidate bythe name Oscar Sudi did not appear in the year 2006 KNEC data base for either Highway or parklands secondary school,” she testified.

Sudi was charged with forging a diploma certificate in business management purporting it to be a genuine document issued by KIM.

The prosecution led by Joseph Riungu has called a total of 10 witnesses in the case.

The matter was adjourned November 17.