Capital News
Left to right: Governors Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni), Mwangi Wa Iria (Murang'a) and Wycliffe Oparanya (Murang'a).

Kenya

Kibwana, Wa Iria and Oparanya ranked best performing Governors in new survey

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 11-A new survey has ranked Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana top in development based on projects he implemented in his tenure.

The report was released on Sunday by Insight Strategists Solution Africa, on a scorecard based on the implementation of the fourth schedule of distribution of functions to county government

According to the survey conducted in conjunction with City Hub Company Limited, Kibwana ranked first with 80 percent.

Muranga Governor Mwangi wa Iria is listed second with 73.4 percent with his development scorecard boosted by stability in milk prices for farmers following the announcement of Sh40 per litre as the new minimum price for the commodity in the county.

The researchers said respondents were proportionally distributed in all the 47 counties and all 290 constituencies in Kenya.

Each county was treated as an individual universe and assigned a cluster sample ranging between 1051 and 1067.

In the research conducted in all 47 counties between September 7 and 9, Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya was ranked third with 71.3 percent.

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua scored (68.9%), Nandi’s Stephen Sang (67.2. per cent), Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi (65.4%), Kitui’s Charity Ngilu (64), Kiambu Governor James Nyoro (63.6%), West Pokot’s John Lonyangapuo (63.1%) and Kisii Governor James Ongwae (59.3%).

Acting Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu is listed last with 19.4 percent with the research firm revealing that Nairobi County might be feeling the impact of Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) which is running key fuctions transfered by the county government during former Governor Mike Sonko.

Lamu Governor Fahim Twaha was awarded (26.4%) ,Tana River’s Dhadho Godana (29.6%), Homabay’s Cyprian Awiti (29.7%) while Baringo Governor Stanley Kiptis got (32.1%).

The research that focused on devolved units since the 2013 general elections also ranked the 47 governors in terms of approval rating which is based on political fame.

Overall, Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya and Murang’a Governor emerged top three in terms of approval rating at 82.1%, 77.1% and 73.2% respectively.

Others who made it to the top ten include Turkana’s Josphat Nanok (70.2%), Muranga’s Mwangi wa Iria (69.4%), Kisumu’s Anyang Nyong’o (66.2), Uasin Gishu’s Jackson Mandago (64.9%), Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua (64.2%), Tharaka Nithi Governor (62.9%) and Vihiga’s Wilberforce Otichillo (60.4%)

The survey report also show that second term governors have a higher overall development score than 1st term Governors in what was attributed to ample time they had to implement projects.

Top performing first term governors include Nandi’s Stephen Sang (67.2%),vMeru’s Kiraitu Murungi (65.4%),Kitui’s Charity Ngilu (64), Kiambu’s James Nyoro (63.6%),West Pokot’s John Lonyagapuo (63.1%), Tharaka Nithi (57%),Kisumu Anyang’ Nyong’o (54.9%), Nakuru’s Lee Kinyajui (54.3%), Nyamira’s Amos Nyaribo (48.8%) and Nyeri’s Mutahi Kahiga (47.8%).

