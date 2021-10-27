Connect with us

May 18, 2021 | A voter casts his ballot at a polling station in Bonchari during the May 18 2021 by-elections. /IEBC

Kiagu Ward by now set for Dec 16 after court’s order to include Chama Cha Kazi candiate

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27- The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has set the Kiagu Ward by-election for December 16 after a court decision to include Moses Kuria’s Chama Cha Kazi (CCK) Candidate Milton Mwenda.

IEBC had disqualified Mwenda from contesting after it found that he together with Nathan Gitonga of the National Ordinary People Empowerment Union had failed to resign as public officers within the legally provided timeline of seven days after the declaration of the vacancy.

Following the petition by Gatundu South MP Kuria, the court issued an order stopping the IEBC from conducting the by-election which was scheduled for October 14.

In a ruling delivered last Thursday, the High Court revoked the decision by IEBC to disqualify Mwenda.

It further ordered the commission to proceed with the election and include him in the ballot papers.

“Following the Judgement delivered on 21st October 2021 in High Court Constitutional Petition No. E385 of 2021 Chama Cha Kazi and Milton Mwenda –vs- IEBC and Selasio Mutuma Thuranira the Commission gives notice that there shall be a By-Election for the Member of Kiagu County Assembly Ward on Thursday, 16th December, 2021,” IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati stated in a gazette notice.

Chebukati further pointed out that the campaign period shall commence Monday next week and cease on Monday, 13th December 2021 being 48 hours before the by-election day.

He called on the Political parties and Independent candidates to appoint and submit to the Commission the names of their Constituency Elections Agents on or before Thursday, 2nd December 2021.

The seat fell vacant after the death of Eunice Karegi, who was elected on a Maendeleo Chap Chap party ticket.

The late Karegi who died on May 27 was one of the only two elected female MCAs in the Meru County Assembly.

