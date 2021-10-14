Keter takes over Devolution Ministry from Wamalwa who was named Defence CS

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 14 – Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter took over the Devolution docket from Eugene Wamalwa Thursday, assuring to steer it and ensure service delivery to Kenyans.

Keter was moved from the Energy Ministry in the recent Cabinet reshuffle while Wamalwa was sent to the Defence Ministry where he takes over from Monica Juma who was named the new Energy CS.

“It’s a green area for me having been in the energy sector nearly all my life but having been a politician, this docket is not so new because I have been an MP and a Senator,” he said. “this environment is not so new. I am going to work with the Governors and MCAs whom I have worked with before.”

Keter pledged to work in earnest to put the system in place and maintain a good relationship between the government and the county government.

“We are here for a season not throughout. I am ready to learn within the shortest time possible. I will consult you (Wamalwa) in case of anything given your four-year experience in this docket,” he said.

Wamalwa was set to take over the Defence docket from Juma Friday when she will also take over from Keter at the Energy ministry.

In announcing the Cabinet changes last week, the state department of Arid Semi-Arid Lands (ASAL) and Special Programme was moved to the Public Service Minister under Professor Margaret Kobia.

Speaking during the handover, Wamalwa assured the nation that he will ensure a seamless transition of the ongoing mitigation exercise to alleviate the effects of drought in the country.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I wish to most sincerely thank the President for his timely intervention to respond to the suffering of the 2.5 million Kenyans affected by the drought situation in the county and assure Kenyans that the Government will spare no effort or resources in addressing the situation,” said Wamalwa.

Last month, President Uhuru Kenyatta declared the drought a national disaster.

It has so far affected 23 ASAL counties covering 129 sub-counties.

“Experts have warned that drought may prolong until the end of the year as they foresee a shortage of rains in the month of October. The procurement processes have been completed and distribution of relief undertaken with the first 10 counties mostly affected by drought being given the priority,” stated Wamalwa.

Kobia assured the nation that she will ensure that monies allocated to address the crisis of prolonged drought will not be embezzled.