Kenyatta to lead talks on Africa’s crucial role in tackling climate crisis at COP26

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 31-President Uhuru Kenyatta is scheduled to lead talks on Africa’s crucial role in tackling the climate crisis at the United Nations Climate Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland.

The head of state will speak at the World Leaders Summit on tactical steps the nation has adopted to tackle the issue of climate change in the country.

“On the first day of the talks, President Kenyatta will speak at the World Leaders Summit where he will set out the ambitious actions Kenya is taking to tackle climate change and showcase Kenya as a leader on climate action in the region,” a joint statement issued by State House and British Commission said.

Kenya is leading the way in tackling climate change in the region as it was the first African country to pass a Climate Change Act in 2016.

On Oct 26, during Africa Adaptation Acceleration Day, a pre-cursor to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), Kenyatta warned that in the absence of urgent climate change adaptation action, Africa’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) risks contracting by up to 30 percent by the year 2050.

“Evidence indicates that climate change will have a devastating socioeconomic impact across the world and quite severely in Africa. If we do not take any action Africa could, as a consequence, see its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contract by up to 30 percent by 2050 due to climate change,” Kenyatta said.

He added that COVID-19 had exacerbated the funding situation with countries around the world collectively allocating over $20 trillion to the pandemic thereby greatly reducing resources available to combat climate change.

“However, climate change cannot wait while we address Covid-19; we must address the two challenges together. Indeed, to make recovery truly sustainable, we need to institute green recovery measures that integrate adaptation and mitigation measures,” he said.

On 2 November, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host President Kenyatta and other leaders at a high-level event on innovation. Marathon champion, Eliud Kipchoge will later join President Kenyatta to press for action to halt and reverse forest loss.

The athlete has been at the forefront of conservation and restoration of forests, adopting 50 hectares of land in Kaptagat forest which received part of Sh550 million worth of UK funding to support Kenya’s climate transition.

Already, the country has set up a global pooled financing facility to fund its ambitious and fast-tracked afforestation programme.

Kenyatta in 2018 set an ambitious target pushing the attainment of 10 percent national forest cover as per the requirements of the constitution from 2030 to next year. The country needs Sh48 billion ($432 million) to achieve this accelerated target.

With a forest cover estimated at 7.24 percent of Kenya’s total land area, against the recommended global minimum of 10 percent, Kenya is classified as one of the low tree cover countries in the world.

The President will also be joined by senior officials in government throughout his two-day visit, with different Cabinet Secretaries(CS) including Environment’s Keriako Tobiko and Treasury’s Ukur Yatani staying on for the different themed days of the conference.

Tobiko who’s in attendance said Kenya will be particularly keen on ensuring developed nations fulfill their pledge to provide 100 billion US dollars annually for climate change adaptation.

“Kenya and other developing nations were pushing for the global funding for climate adaptation in order to meet growing needs of vulnerable communities,” said Tobiko.

On 3rd November, the World-Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) will also host a side event on Nature Based Solutions attended by CS Tobiko, PS Dr. Chris Kiptoo and Eliud Kipchoge

On the same day themed as Finance Day, CS Yatani will be speaking on the event where best climate finance practices will be highlighted.

On 4th November themed as Energy Day, the docket CS Monica Juma will attend a meeting where leaders will discuss on the increasing their climate ambition and actions required to make clean energy accessible and affordable.

Kenya is committed to achieving 100% clean energy in its national grid by 2030 and the UK is actively supporting Kenya to deliver on this, including through UK businesses connecting off-grid households to solar energy, the development of a 52MW solar powered plant in Malindi and support to the manufacture of e-vehicles in Kenya.

Representatives from nearly 200 countries are meeting in Glasgow, from October 31 to November 12 to flesh out the rules of a new global climate pact. The forum brings together political and private sector leaders to support nature conservation in Africa.