Kenyans urge Uhuru to lift curfew citing economic hardships

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 – The lifting of a nationwide night curfew has emerged as a major issue the government needs to address to inject fresh impetus to the struggling economy.

Speaking to Capital FM on Wednesday, Dan Okello and John Wasike, both Taxi drivers in Nairobi’s Central Business District, said effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to negatively affect Kenyans with the curfew worsening the situation.

“All we are asking for is that the president will lift the curfew, we are suffering. Some of us are the only bread winners our jobs have been affected since we use to make money mostly at night but now with curfew, we get few customers during the day and that is all. We do not make enough to cater for our needs,” Wasike said.

His colleague Okello added, “We know that COVID-19 is still much active, but we have to balance. We have been vaccinated and we are encouraging other Kenyans to be vaccinated so that we can fight this virus together. May the President listen to our cries and just open up the economy.”

Maurice Asimba and Kenneth Wanyoike, residents of Nairobi, pointed out that the economy should be fully reopened as 2022 presidential campaigns gain momentum with an anticipated economic slowdown during and after the electioneering period.

“We have few months may be up to May then the economy will be slow again due to elections. So, we need the curfew lifted and the economy fully reopened so that we can do good business during those few months that we have before the campaigns,” Asimba said.

On October 4, the Government extended the nationwide curfew for a further 30 days to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic amid an outcry by Kenyans.

The curfew which runs from 10pm to 4am has now been in force for a period exceeding a year and a half.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was on Wednesday scheduled to host national celebrations to honor heroic efforts by those who fought for Kenya’s independence and subsequent heroes who have gallantly fought to protect the country against terrorist incursions.