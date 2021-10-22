Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Wanjala, described by police as a “bloodthirsty murderer” and confessed to killing at least 10 children, escaped from police custody under unclear circumstances on October 12/FILE

crime

Kenyan police charged over ‘vampire’ child killer’s escape

Published

NairobiKenya, October 22 –  Three Kenyan police officers were charged on Friday with helping a “bloodthirsty vampire” child murderer escape from their custody last week, before a mob lynched him over the killings.

Masten Milimo Wanjala — a self-confessed serial killer — was arrested on July 14 over the disappearance of two children, but, in a chilling confession, admitted to the brutal murder of at least 10 others.

He was accused of killing his victims over a five-year period “in the most callous manner, sometimes through sucking blood from their veins before executing them”, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said at the time.

The 20-year-old was due in court on October 13 in Nairobi over the murders which targeted 12- and 13-year-old children, when officers noticed during the morning roll call that he had disappeared.

But a mob caught up with him two days later after he was identified by schoolchildren at his rural home in Bungoma, more than 400 kilometres (250 miles) from the police station he had fled.

Three officers who were on duty at the Nairobi police station where he was held were charged Friday with two counts “of aiding a prisoner to escape and neglect of duty”.

They denied the charges and were released on bail.

Police had in July described Wanjala’s arrest as a major breakthrough in an investigation into a spate of disturbing child disappearances in the East African country.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

His victims were drugged and drained of their blood and some of them strangled, police said.

According to police, Wanjala’s first victim was a 12-year-old girl he kidnapped five years ago in Machakos county east of Nairobi.

The murder of his next victim in western Kenya sparked protests, with locals torching the house of the person they suspected killed the boy.

“Unbeknownst to some of the worried families, their children were long executed by the beast and their remains dumped in thickets. Others were submerged in sewer lines in the city and left to rot away,” the DCI said in July.

The bodies of several children feared to have died at Wanjala’s hands have yet to be found.

The next hearing into the case is on November 4.

In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

3 cops implicated in serial killer’s break out charged with aiding escape

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – Three police officers attached to Nairobi’s Jogoo Road Police station have been charged with aiding the escape of an...

3 hours ago

crime

Serial child killer Masten Wanjala killed by a mob in Bungoma

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Masten Wanjala, a 20-year-old man, who captured the attention of the nation after confessing to a series of child...

October 15, 2021

Top stories

Investigators want 2 weeks to complete probe on 3 cops implicated in escape of serial killer

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 14 – Three police officers implicated in the mysterious escape of confessed serial killer Masten Wanjala were arraigned in court Thursday...

October 14, 2021

AIDED ESCAPE

3 cops to be arraigned in court for aiding escape of serial killer

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 14 – Three police officers were set to be arraigned in court on Thursday to face charges of aiding the escape...

October 14, 2021

crime

‘Bloodthirsty vampire’ Masten Wanjala escapes from police custody

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 13 – A man, described by police as a “bloodthirsty murderer”, who confessed to killing at least 10 children has escaped...

October 13, 2021