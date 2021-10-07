Connect with us

Malaria is prevalent in Kisumu.

Kenya welcomes WHO’s approval of malaria vaccine for children

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7 –Kenya has welcomed the approval of the Malaria vaccine by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Ministry of Health said the approval of  the use of RTS/AS01 malaria vaccine among children in Sub-Saharan Africa and other regions is a big step in combating the disease.

On Wednesday, the WHO said the recommendation was based on results from an ongoing pilot programme in Ghana, Kenya’s Kisumu region and Malawi that has reached more than 800,000 children since 2019.

A statement from the Ministry of health on Thursday said that the vaccine has proven to be safe and effective, resulting in significant reduction of life-threatening severe malaria.

The health ministry said that a total of 533 health facilities are currently administering the vaccine across the country.

“The Malaria Vaccine was formally launched in Kenya on September 13, 2019, in Ndhiwa Sub-County, Homa bay County.  In Kenya, there are an estimated 3.5 million malaria cases and 10,700 deaths each year, with those living in western Kenya being more exposed,” the Ministry of Health said.

It further stated that the vaccine has also resulted in reduction of severe anaemia.

The Ministry further said that children under five are at most risk of hospital admissions and mortality due to malaria.

“Having participated in the WHO phased introduction project, Kenya has gained experience in its deployment in the immunization program with the vaccine fitting well in the routine immunization program,” said the statement.

It added that its phased introduction targeted eight counties comprising of 26 sub counties in the malaria endemic areas.

The high-risk areas are Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Siaya, Kakamega, Bungoma, Vihiga and Bungoma, according to the health ministry.

It stated that the demand for the vaccine in the country has remained high amid an influx of individuals from non-vaccinating counties with coverage of the first dose recording over 70 per cent.

Kenya thanked the WHO for its support adding that the vaccination program is a step in the right direction in fighting malaria.

“The roll out of the vaccine across the region, and especially in Kenya, marks yet another milestone towards realizing a malaria-free world. The ministry of health takes the chance to thank WHO for having faith in Kenya and pledge to participate in similar initiatives aimed at saving lives,” they said.

The Health Ministry said it was mulling the expansion of Malaria vaccination to other areas, taking note of morbidity data in the country and the regulatory provisions.

On Wednesday, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on said the approval was a historic moment which could save tens of thousands of young lives each year.

“The long-awaited malaria vaccine for children is a breakthrough for science, child health and malaria control. Using this vaccine on top of existing tools to prevent malaria could save tens of thousands of young lives each year,” said WHO Director-General.

