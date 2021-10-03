Connect with us

Geothermal Spa in Naivasha is popular for holidaymakers.

Kenya

Kenya to mark World Habitat Day in Olkaria Geothermal SPA

JULIE OWINO

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3-Kenya will on Monday join the world in marking the World Habitat Day that is aimed at reflecting on the state of habitats the basic right of all to adequate shelter.

The theme of this year’s World Habitat Day is accelerating urban action for a carbon-free world.

Kenya will celebrate the day at the Olkaria Geothermal SPA in Naivasha, Nakuru Country, which was recently opened to the public after a year of closure.

The day is always observed on the first Monday of October every year.

It is also a time intended to remind the world that it has the power and responsibility to shape the future of all cities and towns.

According to the United Nations, cities are responsible for around 70 percent of global carbon dioxide emissions.

The carbon dioxide emissions occur as a result of transport, buildings, energy, and waste management which account for a large bulk of urban greenhouse gas emissions.

The day will further amplify the global race to zero campaign and UN-Habitat’s ClimateAction4 cities with the aim of motivating local governments to develop actionable zero-carbon plans.

The World Habitat Day was first observed in 1986 under the theme ‘Shelter is my right’ and was hosted in Nairobi that year.

