Capital News
A Ministry of Health official walks past a consignment of Pfizer syringes donated to Kenya by the US government on October 3, 2021.

Kenya

Kenya set to deploy Pfizer vaccine after getting syringes from the US

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – Kenya was set to start deploying the Pfizer coronavirus vaccines after receiving the special syringes from the US government that donated the vaccines.

Kenya received more than 1 million Pfizer vaccines as a donation from the US government last month to boost the vaccination exercise targeting at least 10 million people by the end of the year.

According to officials at the Ministry of Health, the syringes limit dead space that exists between the syringe hub and needle as recommended by the manufacturer.

Apart from Pfizer, Kenya is deploying Astrazeneca, Johnson &Johnson, Sinopharm and Moderna.

By October 3, more than 3.8 million vaccines had been administered across the country.

The positivity rate stood at 4.6 %, with cumulative fatalities of 5,131.

