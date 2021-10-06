Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Ministry of Health officials and police officers seen at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport )(JKIA) on October 6, 2021 when the country received some 252,000 more doses of Johnson and Johnson covid-19 vaccines.

Corona Virus

Kenya receives 252,000 more Johnson and Johnson vaccine doses

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 6 – Kenya received the second batch of 252,000 doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccines Wednesday, in what public health officials said is major boost in the fight against Coronavirus.

The vaccines which landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Wednesday were directly procured by the Kenya Government.

Dr Willis Akhwale, the Chairman of the National Taskforce on COVID-19 Deployment and Vaccination told a media conference that the government had made a provision of Sh14.3 billion to procure 13 million doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccines in the current financial year. He said the consignment was part of that provision.

The arrival of the new doses brings the total number of Johnson and Johnson doses received in the country so far to 393,600 out of the expected 13 million vaccines.

“We are happy with the increased doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccines as they will be used in our primary health care facilities, as well as our mobile outreach units,” he said.

Akhwale said the Government had projected to be receiving one million doses of Johnson and Johnson between August and December and about two million from January.

However, he said that despite the challenges in the global supply chain, the government hopes to receive more doses of Johnson and Johnson in the coming weeks.

He added that the vaccines will increase the number of fully vaccinated persons in the country since it is a single shot dose.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

BY October 5, close to 4 million people had been vaccinated with the health ministry hoping to vaccinate another 1.8 million people by October 20.

He expressed concern over the low vaccination in some counties singling out the Western and Nyanza regions. Akhwale said counties like Kakamega with an eligible population of one million people had only fully vaccinated slightly over 20,000 people.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Health, Interior ministries partner to improve mental health care at Mathari Hospital

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 5 -The Ministries of Health and Interior have partnered to improve facilities and services at the Mathari Hospital, the only referral...

1 day ago

Kenya

Mental health in children, young people ‘tip of the iceberg’ with COVID-19: UNICEF

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 5 – As COVID-19 heads into its third year, the impact on children and young people’s mental health and well-being continues to weigh heavily....

1 day ago

Kenya

Kenya set to deploy Pfizer vaccine after getting syringes from the US

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – Kenya was set to start deploying the Pfizer coronavirus vaccines after receiving the special syringes from the US government...

3 days ago

Kenya

Use brokers to get a passport at your own risk, Immigration Dept warns Kenyans

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 30 –The Directorate of Immigration Services has cautioned Kenyans against using brokers in an attempt to skip the e- citizen appointment...

6 days ago

FUEL PRICES

Why Kenyans may continue paying for high fuel costs

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 30 – There is no end in sight for high fuel costs in Kenya after it emerged Thursday that the Petroleum...

6 days ago

Capital Health

COVID-linked ICU, HDU bed occupancy drops in counties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – The Council of Governors on Thursday reported COVID-linked Intensive Care Unit (ICU) occupancy in the counties at 16 per...

6 days ago

World

How UK policeman raped and murdered woman on fake coronavirus arrest

London (AFP), Sep 29 – A serving British police officer kidnapped a woman as she walked home, falsely arresting her on the pretence of...

7 days ago

Kenya

Kenya’s covid-19 positivity rate settles at 6.4 percent as 400 cases recorded

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29- Kenya recorded 404 new COVID-19 positive cases Wednesday raising the total caseload to 249,174. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said...

7 days ago