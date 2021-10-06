Kenya receives 252,000 more Johnson and Johnson vaccine doses

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 6 – Kenya received the second batch of 252,000 doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccines Wednesday, in what public health officials said is major boost in the fight against Coronavirus.

The vaccines which landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Wednesday were directly procured by the Kenya Government.

Dr Willis Akhwale, the Chairman of the National Taskforce on COVID-19 Deployment and Vaccination told a media conference that the government had made a provision of Sh14.3 billion to procure 13 million doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccines in the current financial year. He said the consignment was part of that provision.

The arrival of the new doses brings the total number of Johnson and Johnson doses received in the country so far to 393,600 out of the expected 13 million vaccines.

“We are happy with the increased doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccines as they will be used in our primary health care facilities, as well as our mobile outreach units,” he said.

Akhwale said the Government had projected to be receiving one million doses of Johnson and Johnson between August and December and about two million from January.

However, he said that despite the challenges in the global supply chain, the government hopes to receive more doses of Johnson and Johnson in the coming weeks.

He added that the vaccines will increase the number of fully vaccinated persons in the country since it is a single shot dose.

BY October 5, close to 4 million people had been vaccinated with the health ministry hoping to vaccinate another 1.8 million people by October 20.

He expressed concern over the low vaccination in some counties singling out the Western and Nyanza regions. Akhwale said counties like Kakamega with an eligible population of one million people had only fully vaccinated slightly over 20,000 people.