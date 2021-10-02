Kenya lines up 4 high-level events during UNSC presidency

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 2 – Kenya has lined up four high-level events at the United Nations during its presidency of the Security Council in October.

Amb Martin Kimani, the country’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Security (UNSC), on Friday said President Uhuru Kenyatta will address high-level sessions on peace building and cooperation between the UN and regional organizations on October 12 and 28.

“The President will host an open debate themed; ‘diversify, state building and a search for peace’ under the agenda item of peace building and later on October 28 there will be a high-level debate on the cooperation between the United Nations, regional and sub-regional organizations,” Amb Kimani said when he addressed a news conference at the UN in New York.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo will address the Council on October 20 and 21 on the subjects of conflict and women involvement in peace and security initiative.

“The Security Council will convene for a ministerial briefing on the Great Lakes region themed: ‘Supporting the renewed commitments of the great lake countries in seeking sustainable solutions for root causes and drivers of conflicts,’ and later on October 21, an open debate on women peace and security,” the UNSC President announced.

Amb Kimani also highlighted a series of other activities to be spearheaded by Kenya including a filed visit to Mali and Niger from October 22 to 26.

The Council will also review the progress of peace keeping missions in troubled States including AMISOM in Somalia and UNMIS which was established in 2005 to support the implementation of the Comprehensive Peach Agreement between Sudan and South Sudan.

Kenya committed to champion for human dignity and vowed to speak out against rights violations during its presidency.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo, who also addressed news reporters on Friday, said Kenya will spearhead efforts for consultation as a means to restore stability in troubled nations.

“We’ll strive to cultivate a climate of transparency and consultation not only to take into account the interests and views of other but also to increase understanding and principled cooperation on global peace and security,” Omamo said when she addressed the press in New York.

She however added that Kenya will not shy away from calling out rights violations.

“We’ll respect the sovereignty of States but we will not remain indifferent to human suffering and flagrant violations of international law,” the Cabinet Secretary pointed out.

Omamo said Kenya will seek consensus on global challenges through a rules-based multilateral approach.

“As an anchor of stability within our region we’ve endeavored to remain a strong voice for Africa as well as the Caribbean and the Pacific in a addressing the stubborn challenges that face our world,” she noted.

“Our goal is o foster a multilateralism that is based on the foundation of principles, values and norms of the UN and the AU; a multilateralism that is credible and fit for purpose for our age,” Omamo explained.