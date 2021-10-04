Kenya extends COVID night curfew for 30 more days

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 – The Government has extended the nationwide night curfew for the next 30 days to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic amid calls for the full reopening of the economy.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the country had not attained the recommended WHO positivity rate.

“The extension is effective today (Monday). This is because we are still, as far as the positivity rate is concerned, above the WHO recommended figures in terms of two weeks period when you have got less than 5 percent positivity rate at a high testing level,” Kagwe said.

The night curfew that starts at 10pm to 4am has been in force since last year.

He said that other containment measures that include wearing of masks and ban on gatherings are still in force.

“We will also use the 30 days that we have extended the containment measures to vaccinate as many people as possible. As we head to the Christmas period, we need to ensure that many people are vaccinated because it is the only way that we will be able to fully reopen the economy,” Kagwe said when he officiated the launch of an Online Information Portal for media professionals.

Kenyans have been running a hashtag “Curfew” on Twitter since last week, calling on the government to lift the curfew which many say has affected the economy.

By October 3, Kenya had recorded 250,114 with 5,140 fatalities and 242,535 recoveries.

Over 3.8 million people had been vaccinated including 929,499 who were fully vaccinated.