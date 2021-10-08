Connect with us

Capital News
Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and his Health counterpart Mutahi Kagwe watch as a mentally ill inmate gets a COVID-19 vaccination at the Mathari Mental Hospital in Nairobi on October 5, 2021.

Corona Virus

Kenya crosses 4 million mark in vaccination as it aims for 10 million by December

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 – Kenya crossed the 4 million mark on COVID-19 vaccination, a major milestone in tackling the pandemic.

President Uhuru Kenyatta said his government hopes to vaccinate 10 million people by December.

By October 6, a total of 4,048,66 people had been vaccinated among them 991,360 who had completed double doses.

“The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 31.1 per cent,” he said, “the proportion of adults fully vaccinated was at 3.6 per cent.”

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the government was working towards vaccinating a targetted population of 27,246,033 people.

Kenya is deploying AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Sinopharm as well as Pfizer in the vaccination.

The Ministry of Health has attributed the increase in vaccinations to a  series of campaigns held recently in various parts of the country where diverse groups are targeted.

Kagwe said 218 new infections were recorded Thursday raising the total caseload to 250,728.

