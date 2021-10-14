Women membership in Kenyan boardrooms exceeds global average: data

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 – A recent report by the Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) shows that female representation in corporate boardrooms in Kenya stands at 36 per cent compared to a 23 per cent global average.

Data contained KIM’s 2021 Board Diversity and Inclusion Survey Report indicates that the figure is a significant progress from 21 per cent in 2017 in comparison with the global average of women holding board positions at 23.3 per cent up from 20.4 per cent in 2018.

“The report examined the impact of diversity and inclusion on organizational performance, decision-making, and productivity in the boardroom. The study sought to explore diversity beyond gender and age, and included other variables such as education attained, professional background, national origin, ethnicity, and religion. The aim was to provide insights into best practices to drive parity by 2030, as enshrined in the Social Pillar of the Vision 2030 Blueprint,” a statement issued by KIM read in part.

The report further showed that women constitute 21 per cent of board chairperson appointments whereas the global average is 3 per cent.

“Amongst our respondents, women constitute 21% of the appointed board chairperson’s appointments whereas the global average is 3 per cent while female representation in C-suite roles in Kenya constitutes 37 per cent compared to 21 per cent globally and the average age of Kenyan board members is 47.6 years, down from 55.8 years in 2017,” KIM stated.

The report was released during a launch event organized in Nairobi which brought together senior executives of various companies, government officials including Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Gender, Senior Citizens Affairs and Special Programmes Margaret Kobia and non–government officials keen on enhancing gender equality in the country.

Kobia said: “The rigor with which data was collected and analyzed yields new insights on the impact of diversity and how to make diversity work. We all stand to learn from the authors’ methodology and findings. At a minimum, future sustainability and financial success demand representation, equity, and inclusion.”

The survey was conducted by KIM in partnership with Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), New Faces New Voices (NFNV) and the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA).