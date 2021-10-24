Karua says focussed on campaigns for Kirinyaga Gubernatorial seat

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 24 – Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua says she is focussed on her campaigns for the Kirinyaga Gubernatorial seat in the 2022 elections.

Dismissing talk that she is a possible running mate to one or any of the presidential aspirants angling themselves to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta who will leave office next year, Karua said no one has approached her so far.

“In as much as there are so many reports indicating that I should be proposed to be a presidential running mate, none has asked me to be his or her running mate. Second, my eye is focused on capturing the governor’s seat and that is my mission for now,” Karua said Saturday in Kerugoya, Kirinyaga county when she hosted the Muungano wa Wazalendo founders who include Governor Kibutha Kibwana and former UNCTAD Secretary General Mukhisa Kituyi. The two have declared interest in the top job.

Karua lost the Kirinyaga seat to Anne Waiguru in the 2017 elections.

In next year’s election, Karua will battle it out with Waiguru and Woman Representative Wangui Ngirici.

Karua is banking on her leadership record when she served as a Minister in the Mwai Kibaki administration and the development she steered as Gichugu MP.

“Let us love ourselves first by improving the space around us. They say charity begins at home and we as Kirinyaga people should strive to streamline the leadership font so that we can positively contribute towards a prosperous nation,” Karua said.

Karua is emerging as one of the most formidable factor in shaping the Mt Kenya unity bid ahead of the 2022 elections.