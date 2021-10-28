Connect with us

Karua stated that the quest to take back the country from those keen to bring it down should begin from the ward level, then to the constituency all the way up to the national level/FILE

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Karua roots for whole society approach in shaping 2022 race

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – Former constitutional affairs minister Martha Karua has called for  whole-of-society approach to ensure credible leaders are elected into office in 2022.

The National Rainbow Coalition–Kenya (NARC–Kenya) leader, in remarks directed at the working and middle class, encouraged the electorate to join political parties of choice and to actively participate in key political issues in a bid to drive the country’s agenda.

In a series of tweets Thursday, Karua said that a time had come for Kenyans to be invested on critical issues that is significant to their future lives.

“It is time we asked ourselves what each one of us can do to make a better Kenya. Watching and waiting to see what happens is not an option, we can and ought to be the architects of the future we want,” Karua said.

She said the participation of citizens who have good knowledge of issues ailing the country would strengthen policies, improve funding and enable accountability of those in power.

The NARC–Kenya leader further said that the elites in the country have always taken a backseat on matters politics adding that it was time they become more involved for the sake of the country’s future.

“I singled out elites because they shun political parties leaving them to the masses and aspirants. We can do this if we gather a critical mass of both elites and masses committed to transformation of our motherland,” she added.

Karua stated that the quest to take back the country from those keen to bring it down should begin from the ward level, then to the constituency all the way up to the national level.

Her sentiments came as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) mass voter listing exercise entered the final stretch.

A total of 800,462 new voters had been listed as at October 25 against a target of 4.5 million electors the agency had projected to include in the voters’ roll by November 2 when the exercise was set to be concluded.

