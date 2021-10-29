Connect with us

Kananu, through her Thomas Letangule, challenged the intended arrest by KRA saying she had hardly been in office for a year/FILE/COURTESY

County News

Kananu moves to court to block impending arrest over unremitted taxes

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 29 – Acting Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu has moved to court to stop her intended arrest by Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) over Sh3.6 billion in unpaid taxes.

Kananu, through her Thomas Letangule, challenged the intended arrest by KRA saying she had hardly been in office for a year.

She further argued that under the transfer of functions agreement with the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), it is KRA who collect the taxes on behalf of the county.

KRA issued notices of her arrest, Finance Executive Committee Member Allan Igambi, Deputy Director in charge of Debt Management, David Wambugu and Head of Treasury, Martha Wambugu.

Letangule said KRA should not use the debt to criminalize and punish officers serving the county.

The application filed under certificate of urgency has been placed before the duty Judge for directions.

