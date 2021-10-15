Kalonzo suffers setback in Makueni poll as Wiper emerges third behind UDA

MAKUENI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has suffered a major blow after his candidate tailed behind Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in a Nguu/Masumba ward by-election won by an independent.

He faced Ruto and Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana.

Wiper party had sponsored an accountant Eshio Maundu Mwaiwa, while Kibwana backed an independent candidate Timothy Sirei Maneno. UDA ticket was flown by an automotive engineer Daniel Musau.

Maneno pulled a surprise win by bagging 2,902 votes followed by UDA’s Musau who garnered 2,219 votes. Wiper’s Mwaiwa tailed behind with 1,614 votes out of 6,776 votes cast.

Kalonzo, a member of the One Kenya Alliance, had camped in the region to campaign for Wiper candidate as the race entered homestretch.

Ruto’s lieutenants welcomed the election results as a remonstration of UDA party’s growing reach in the country with lawmakers allied to the Deputy President in the region terming the outfit a national political movement.