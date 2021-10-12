Kalonzo leads OKA brigade campaigns in his Ukambani home turf

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MAKUENI, Kenya Oct 12 – One Kenya Alliance (OKA) intensified campaigns in Ukambani at the weekend, vowing to remain united ahead of the August 2022 election.

Led by Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi, Ford Kenya Moses Wetangula and representatives of KANU Chairman Gideon Moi, the leaders said they will soon announce their flagbearer for the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta whose second and final term ends next year.

Accompanied by other leaders, they took their 2022 campaigns to Makueni County as they drummed support for Wiper candidate Eisho Mwaiwa in Nguu/Musumba ward by-election scheduled for October 14.

“I have been Kalonzo’s good friend for many years from 1995, we have walked together as lawyers. We have our brother here Mudavadi and Jirongo, Kalonzo and Kanu leader Gideon Moi has sent representatives. We are united and strong like a lion,” Wetangula said.

They addressed residents in Mukuyani, Masumba, Kikumini and Kitende in Kibwezi West.

The leaders urged Kenyans to register as voters during the ongoing national voter registration exercise.

“Even if you love Kalonzo, without a vote you have no meaning to him. You must register as a voter so that you be ready to unite with other Kenyans in 2022,” Wetangula said.

Wetangula said it is time to return Kenya where retired President Mwai Kibaki left it economically.

“Kalonzo and I were in government. Now we have our brother Musalia and others. Amongst us, one must become President in 2022. This will depend on your strength as electorates and our unity as OKA principals,” Wetangula said.

Mudavadi urged residents to show solidarity in supporting Kalonzo by voting his Wiper candidate in the ward by-election.

“Register as voters ahead of the 2022 polls. IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati said that since 2017 only 150,000 new voters have been registered so far while 5 million youths have been issued with national identification cards during the same period of time,” Mudavadi said.

He asked chiefs, nyumba kumi members alongside local leaders and government officials to ensure those with national identification cards register as voters.

Kalonzo assured locals of free and fair Wiper nominations ahead of the 2022 polls.

He said OKA will rid the country of corruption if it forms the next government.

“If OKA forms the next government, we will end corruption. Proceeds recovered from corrupt leaders will be used for free education. There will be free secondary education, there will be enough money recovered from corrupt leaders who bribe you at day time,” Kalonzo said and added, “I have been a minister like Wetangula, Mudavadi and Jirongo. I have never seen the level of corruption like the one witnessed between 2013 – 2017. Even parastatals have been destroyed by those who shared the government 50 – 50.”