Kakuzi appoints Gina Din-Kariuki to its Independent Human Rights Advisory Committee

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 12 – Local agri-business firm Kakuzi Plc has announced the full constitution of its Independent Human Rights Advisory Committee (IHRAC) with the appointment of Mrs Gina Din-Kariuki.

Gina Din-Kariuki is a respected and leading businesswoman, philanthropist and champion of Women’s rights.

While confirming the latest committee member, Kakuzi Plc Managing Director Chris Flowers said the appointment of Din-Kariuki, to the IHRAC chaired by former Attorney General Prof Githu Muigai takes immediate effect.

“The Board of Kakuzi Plc is pleased to announce the entry of Din-Kariuki to the Independent Human Rights Advisory Committee. Her entry, following an in-depth selection process, now completes the constitution of the five-member committee, which provides independent advice on human rights to the Board,” Flowers said.

Welcoming Din-Kariuki to the IHRAC, Prof Muigai said: “The team is delighted to welcome Mrs Din-Kariuki as a member of the Independent Human Rights Advisory Committee. She brings a wealth of experience in corporate governance and social responsibility and will strengthen Kakuzi’s effort to remain at the forefront of responsible business practices.”

Commenting on her appointment, Din-Kariuki said, “I am pleased to join the Kakuzi IHRAC as part of a personal commitment to advance human rights excellence. Kakuzi is making excellent progress by upholding global operating standards. I am confident that the IHRAC team will serve for the betterment of the organization and its stakeholders as well as to demonstrate to a wider audience how integrating Human Rights into a business environment can be practically and credibly achieved.”

At the Kakuzi IHRAC, Din-Kariuki joins other members drawn from diverse professional fields. The IHRAC includes former Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) Board Member Grace Madoka, former Finlays Kenya Legal and HR Director Dr Brenda Achieng, and Kakuzi Plc non-executive independent director Andrew Ndegwa. Both Madoka and Dr Achieng are Advocates of the High Court of Kenya and have extensive corporate governance experience, while Ndegwa is a Chartered Accountant.

With the naming of the Committee, Kakuzi PLC became the first corporate organization in Sub Sahara Africa to constitute and establish such an independent advisory panel benchmarked against the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.