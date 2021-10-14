Kagwe to Kenyans: Choose your next president wisely

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 – With less than a year to the 2022 election, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has cautioned Kenyans to choose their next president based on their track record.

Speaking exclusively to Capital FM on Wednesday, the former Nyeri Senator said an election is an important exercise that need careful consideration from voters.

“People must make decisions on the background of evidence. Expecting that somebody is going to change suddenly when they get to certain jobs whether it is president or otherwise, is expecting too much. Expecting that somebody who does not have a drive for projects or a vision for this country and they will develop it when they get into the presidency is expecting too much,” said Kagwe.

With the crowded presidential race, Kagwe warned the aspirants from taking the position lightly as it has ripple effects that cut across all sectors of the country’s economy.

“Issues to do with the presidency are not issues to be discussed lightly. such decisions will impact your children and your grandchildren. These are issues that will determine whether your children are at work or are jobless. Whether the work that is being done by President Kenyatta continues or dies,” he said.

Close to 10 politicians in the country led by Deputy President William Ruto, ANC Party leader Musalia Mudavadi and his One Kenya Alliance (OKA) counterparts Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper Party), Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) and Gideon Moi (KANU) have expressed interest in the presidency.

ODM party leader Raila Odinga is also eyeing to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta although he is yet to officially declare his bid.

Others who have their eyes on the top seat include businessman Jimmy Wanjigi, former secretary-general of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Mukhisa Kituyi and renowned Gospel Artist Reuben Kigame among others.

Kagwe says leaders should elect their leaders soberly, advising that emotional decisions at the ballot always have detrimental consequences.

“It will go back to the adage; people get the leadership they deserve. The very important thing to remember because at whatever level, they will get the leaders they deserve. So, the people must decide what they deserve because that is what they will get,” Kagwe advised.

On his part, the CS who has previously been touted as a possible presidential running mate in the 2022 presidential contest matrix, dismissed claims saying his focus is in the fight and management of the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that political considerations have been kept aside for now.