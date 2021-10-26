Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
CJ Martha Koome (left)s speaks with Interior CS Fred Matiangi (right) and Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai (centre) at the Kenya School of Government on October 25, 2021.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Judiciary to set up 5 special courts in hate speech hotspots ahead of 2022 elections

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26- The Judiciary has announced plans to set up 5 special courts in hotspot areas of Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, Eldoret and Nakuru to handle hate speech cases as the country gears up for the 2022 General Election.

Speaking after a meeting with government officials from various Ministries and agencies on Monday, Chief Justice Martha Koome cautioned political leaders against hate speech and urged the public to stand against the vice regardless of their political affiliations.

“Having a peaceful election free of chaos and violence is a responsibility of all of us. Political leaders must ensure they obey the law and avoid speeches that may lead to the instability of our country. They should maintain peace and ensure their supporters do the same,” Koome said, “we are setting up these courts to help deal with emerging cases.”

The Government has already formed a multi-agency forum with a special technical team that will guide electoral stakeholders on the road map leading to the 2022 General Election.

The forum that will be chaired by the Chief Justice Koome will be meeting regularly to discuss on what is required for the country to hold a free, fair and credible election.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has warned that political leaders will take personal responsibility for actions of their supporters which lead to chaos and violence.

“We are monitoring closely political activities which are happening in the country and I am assuring you that law and order shall prevail. Those who think they can disrupt our peace should know that we will do what we are required to do regardless of their status or positions,” Matiangi said.

While citing an incident in Busia where Deputy President William Ruto’s convoy was stoned by rowdy youths who were blocking him from addressing his supporters last week, Matiangi said any leader is free to traverse any part of the country without fear of intimidation, “We are Kenyans and I want to caution political leaders that if they cannot control their supporters, then they will take the responsibility of their actions.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

At least eight people were arrested following the Sunday incident.

In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

CJ Koome to chair multi-agency forum on election preparedness

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 25- The Government has formed a multi-agency forum with a special technical team that will guide electoral stakeholders on the road...

16 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Mudavadi calls for political tolerance in wake violence in rallies

KAJIADO, Kenya Oct 24 – Amani National Congress Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi took his presidential campaign to Kajiado County Sunday with a message of...

2 days ago

County News

Karua says focussed on campaigns for Kirinyaga Gubernatorial seat

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 24 – Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua says she is focussed on her campaigns for the Kirinyaga Gubernatorial seat in...

2 days ago

Top stories

I will be Kenya’s best President, Governor Mutua declares as he re-affirms his State House bid

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 24 – When Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua formally declared that he will contest for the Presidency in 2022 many never took...

2 days ago

Top stories

VWGR-K sensitizing women aspirants to enhance participation in political leadership in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 22 – Voice for Women and Girl’s Rights-Kenya (VWGR-K), a project of Journalists for Human Rights (JHR), has embarked on sensitization...

4 days ago

Top stories

Mudavadi calls on President Kenyatta to lift night curfew

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18- Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to lift the nationwide night curfew,...

October 18, 2021

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Activists seek legal recourse to enforce spending limits in 2022 campaigns

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 17- Civil Society Organizations have threatened to move to court to seek intervention on the action by the Independent Electoral and...

October 17, 2021

World

Ruto: Hustler Narrative Is Not About The Rich Vs The Poor

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 13 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked politicians not to misinterpret the hustler narrative to incite Kenyans to achieve their...

October 13, 2021