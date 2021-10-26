Judiciary to set up 5 special courts in hate speech hotspots ahead of 2022 elections

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26- The Judiciary has announced plans to set up 5 special courts in hotspot areas of Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, Eldoret and Nakuru to handle hate speech cases as the country gears up for the 2022 General Election.

Speaking after a meeting with government officials from various Ministries and agencies on Monday, Chief Justice Martha Koome cautioned political leaders against hate speech and urged the public to stand against the vice regardless of their political affiliations.

“Having a peaceful election free of chaos and violence is a responsibility of all of us. Political leaders must ensure they obey the law and avoid speeches that may lead to the instability of our country. They should maintain peace and ensure their supporters do the same,” Koome said, “we are setting up these courts to help deal with emerging cases.”

The Government has already formed a multi-agency forum with a special technical team that will guide electoral stakeholders on the road map leading to the 2022 General Election.

The forum that will be chaired by the Chief Justice Koome will be meeting regularly to discuss on what is required for the country to hold a free, fair and credible election.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has warned that political leaders will take personal responsibility for actions of their supporters which lead to chaos and violence.

“We are monitoring closely political activities which are happening in the country and I am assuring you that law and order shall prevail. Those who think they can disrupt our peace should know that we will do what we are required to do regardless of their status or positions,” Matiangi said.

While citing an incident in Busia where Deputy President William Ruto’s convoy was stoned by rowdy youths who were blocking him from addressing his supporters last week, Matiangi said any leader is free to traverse any part of the country without fear of intimidation, “We are Kenyans and I want to caution political leaders that if they cannot control their supporters, then they will take the responsibility of their actions.”

At least eight people were arrested following the Sunday incident.