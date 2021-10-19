JLAC commences vetting for EACC commissioner nominees

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – The National Assembly Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) on Tuesday commenced a vetting exercise for nominees to replace two commissioners who resigned from the anti-graft agency in September.

Retired Colonel Alfred Mutweta Mshimba who was the first to be vetted promised to reduce the turnaround time of corruption cases in the country.

Mshimba also vowed to use his military expertise of resilience to fight graft, saying he will not be cowed into submission.

He urged Parliament to create a legal framework that will be favorable to the fight against corruption in the country.

He cited lack of a laid-out punishment regime for corruption offences and the issuance of bail in corruption cases as detrimental in the war against corruption.

Monica Wanjiru Muiru, the second nominee whose name was forwarded by President Uhuru Kenyatta for consideration, was due to face the vetting panel next.

The Head of State urged lawmakers to move with speed and approve the two nominees as he seeks to fill vacancies that left the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) strained in its efforts to spearhead the fight against corruption.