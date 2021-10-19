It’s time to open up. Pubs, Entertainment, and Restaurants Association ask President to lift curfew

Restaurant operators have asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to remove the curfew and allow them to operate longer to allow the revival of the the economy slowed down by the pandemic.

At a press conference in Nairobi, the Pubs, Entertainment, and Restaurants Association of Kenya (PERAK) said the entertainment sector has been left out as others benefit from the relaxation of the laws to limit the spread of the pandemic.

