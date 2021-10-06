Isaac Kibwage appointed Egerton University Vice Chancellor

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 6 – Isaac Kibwage has been appointed the Vice-Chancellor of Egerton University.

He replaces Rose Mwonya who retired in June last year.

Kibwage was appointed following a successful interview process carried out by the Public Service Commission (PSC), and after consultations with the Cabinet Secretary for Education George Magoha.

“Following the interview process carried out by the Public Service Commission (PSC), and after consultations with the Cabinet Secretary for Education, in the exercise of the provisions of Section 35(1)(a)(v) of the Universities Act, 2012, we, the Egerton University Council, have on this 5tn day of October 2021 appointed Prof. Isaac Ongubo Kibwage, HSC as the new Vice-Chancellor of Egerton University,” the council Chairperson Wilson Kiprono said.

Prior to his appointment, Kibwage served as the University’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration, Planning and Development.

“We would like to congratulate Prof. Isaac Ongubo Kibwage for this new appointment and ask the entire university community to accord him the necessary support,” he said.