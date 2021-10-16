Connect with us

Interior CS Fred Matiangi/FILE

County News

Interior ministry to procure digital platform to coordinate administrators

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 16 – The Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government is set to deploy a new digital reporting technology to ease the dissemination of information by national government administrators and security personnel while undertaking their duties.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, who spoke on Friday at the Kenya School of Adventure and Leadership (KESAL) in Meru County at the close of a week-long training program for the 859 newly-recruited Assistant County Commissioners (ACCs) and Assistant Secretary Cadets, said the roll out will enhance service delivery.

The engagement of 859 ACCs is the highest recruited at one time to fill vacancies in newly created administrative units across the country. Matiangi said the hiring will complement the government’s efforts to decentralize services to the grassroots.

“We are moving aggressively to the deployment of technology in service delivery. Soon enough, we will have a communication system exclusive to us and rides on a faster and rapid information system. For this purpose, all administrators must advance their digital literacy,” he said.

The Interior CS further assured the administrators of government protection from intimidation by political leaders during the electioneering period and urged them to stick to the law in discharging their mandate.

The new administrators were recruited to address the challenges of succession management within the national government administration structure.

Interior Principal Secretary, Dr. Karanja Kibicho, who also spoke at the event said the move was part of policies adopted by the government to revamp public administration in the country.

Kibicho said the move will eliminate job stagnation among government administrators, adding that 150 Chiefs and Assistant Chiefs were among those promoted to ACCs.

The other recruits are university graduates, with some as young as 24 years old, brought on board with the intention of improving service delivery and professional experience in public administration.

The officers underwent necessary training to equip them with understanding of the government structure, operations, public service policies, regulations, values and principles with an emphasis on integrity and accountability.

They were also been oriented on their field administration duties including overseeing implementation of national government development projects in the area of jurisdiction.

Present at the event were Vice Chairperson of the Public Service Commission, Charity Kisotu, the Commission’s CEO, Simon Rotich, and Secretary for National Administration Arthur Osiya among others.

