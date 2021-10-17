Ignore fake news on Mutyambai, Police Headquarters say

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17- The National Police Service (NPS) has dismissed reports on social media and some online sites that Inspector General of police Hilary Mutyambai is unwell.

Police Headquarters tweeted on its official handle that Mutyambai is “healthy and on duty.”

“Contrary to social media speculation through a post by Opera.News that Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai is unwell, NPS wishes to clarify and assure Kenyans that the IG is fine, healthy and on duty,” it said and added that Mutyambai returned into the country on Sunday morning after a tour of duty in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, where he participated in the 23rd Annual general meeting for Eastern Africa Police Chiefs Cooperation Organization (EAPCCO).

