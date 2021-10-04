IEBC targeting 124,159 new voters in Raila backyard

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya Oct 4 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is targeting to register 124,159 new voters in Kisumu County during the one month enhanced continuous voter registration that kicked off Monday.

The County’s IEBC Election Manager Patrick Odame said the potential to reach the target and beyond is real.

Odame said the mass voter registration should not be left to IEBC alone as he called upon political and church leaders to take the lead role in getting people to register.

Nationally, the electoral commission is targeting 6 million voters.

Currently, the Kisumu county’s registered voters stands at 541,235.

“We are calling upon all stakeholders to collaborate with us, work with us, mobilize so that the youth can be able to come and register,” he said.

He said the exercise is mainly targeting young people who are going to vote for the first time in the August 2022 elections.