I’d rather quit than prosecute a bungled case: Haji on Sh18bn KEMSA saga

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 9 – Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji says he is prepared to resign than rush into charging suspects linked with the Sh17.6 billion procurement scandal at Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA).

Speaking during a live interaction with the public on social media dubbed ODPP Café on Friday, Haji insisted that he will not consent to file which brought for convenience of the public for him to charge.

“If a file is brought for convenience of the public for me to charge, I will not do it and am willing to loose my job for that because I won’t lie to the Kenyan people. I must have a file that has evidence for me to be able to prosecute culprits of individuals involved in KEMSA”.

“Those who are patient are the ones who succeed. I have being patient myself, so I urge Kenyans to continue being patient and not to loose hope as a country,” DPP Haji added.

Haji stressed that the file which is currently with the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) must have evidence for him to be able to prosecute culprits of individuals involved in KEMSA.

The EACC is probing the KEMSA Board over its failure to oversee the operations of the management in the procurement of COVID-19 items.

Parliamentary reports by the Senate Health Committee and National Assembly Public Investments Committee have called for the investigation and prosecution of senior KEMSA officials for their role in the lose of public funds.

READ: House investments panel recommends prosecution of KEMSA officials in procurement saga

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I will not as ODPP go to court & charge individuals for administrative breaching. There must be evidence of money lost and evidence to show that it is not mere administrative oversight and lapses,” the DPP said on the platform that he uses every Friday on Facebook and YouTube to engage with the members of public.

The DPP further said that there has been a recovery of Sh2.9 billion since he took office in 2018.

He stated that the money was forwarded to the National Treasury but added that his Office has drafted a bill which will allow the ODPP to monitor how the funds are being used.