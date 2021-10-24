I will be Kenya’s best President, Governor Mutua declares as he re-affirms his State House bid

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 24 – When Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua formally declared that he will contest for the Presidency in 2022 many never took him seriously. That was in 2017.

While some criticised him for being over-ambitious, others said he was not serious.

The former Government Spokesman, who was elected into office in 2013 on a Wiper Party ticket, but ditched it a year later citing ideological differences also officially unveiled his Maendelo Chap Chap party.

Following his re-election into office as Governor in 2017, Mutua slowed down on his ambition only to revive it three years later when he reminded Kenyans that his dream was still alive.

The second-term Governor, who has hitched his wagon to a star on Friday during an exclusive interview with Capital News yet again confirmed that he is firmly in the race to State House and assured that his name will be on the ballot in the August 9, 2022.

“My networks are still moving and take it from me, my name will be on the ballot and not just for show but to win,” he said.

While many opined that the presidential campaign journey would be a long row to hoe for the 51-year-old politician, the Governor has categorical stated that he is Kenya’s most suitable candidate to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta who will exit office next year at the end of his second and final term.

Mutua, who boasts the first performing Governor on development platform based on speedy performance and delivery of services to the public, has pledged to transform Kenya if elected in the 2022 polls.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

A recent survey by Insights Strategists Solution Africa ranked Governor Mutua the fourth best performing county boss on development.

When he announced his bid in 2020 dubbed “Fresh Movement,” at a colourful ceremony in Mlolongo, Machakos County, Mutua hinged his campaign on economic recovery and went ahead to promise that his administration will create 5 million jobs in the first three years in his tenure, a commitment he still maintains.

Pressed by this writer on the practicability of his promise owing to the shortcomings of past regimes which also promised the same but failed to deliver, Mutua was quick to respond: “the problem with Kenyans is that we tend to be very minimalistic, I am very realistic.”

He cited his track-record as Governor in the two terms he has served in Machakos.

“We have to shift from this mentality that it cannot be done and that it is not realistic. Just watch this space. Everything that I say I will do I do. There are very few things that I say I will do and I don’t and it is because I think clearly of the projects that I will do,” he said.

While his critics have accused him of over-promising and failing to deliver on his promises, Governor Mutua defended his track record noting that he had accomplished much compared to his other 46 counterparts in their respective county governments.

“I think I have been the most successful Governor ever. You can hardly count my failures as Governor compared to the others,” he said.

The problem with Kenya, he said, was a lot of bureaucracy and over taxation of Kenyans by the government, issues he stated his government will address.

“I want to make the lives of Kenyans easy,” he said adding that his solution on taxation will be anchored on broadening the tax base by taxing more people at a small rate and not a few people at a higher rate as he also emphasized that he will ensure there is sufficient distribution of money into the economy.

He criticized economic models fronted by leaders ahead of the polls saying they are spicy ideas that are only meant to hoodwink Kenyans to vote for them.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mutua, in particular, faulted Deputy President William Ruto’s bottom-up economic model and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s social welfare economic programme noting they are impractical ideas which lack policy framework to back their successful implementation.

“I have proved that I can deliver and I am asking Kenyans to be wise,” he said.

Ruto and Odinga are also in the race to succeed President Kenyatta alongside other eight candidates who include Amani National Congress Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Gideon Moi of KANU, Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula, businessman Jimi Wanjigi, Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria, Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi and former Secretary General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development Mukhisa Kituyi.

With close to nine months to the polls and political realignments taking shape each passing day, Governor Mutua said that he will team up with like-minded leaders.

He praised Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, who has in the past hinted that he will try his luck for the country’s top job.

“I am cognizance of the fact that one cannot be an island and that you have to work with other leaders and that I am ready and willing,” he said.