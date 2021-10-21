Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
COURTESY/WFP.

Capital Health

How food distribution networks are aiding COVID-19 vaccination in drought-hit counties

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 21-The Ministry of Health is ramping COVID-19 vaccination in drought-hit counties through food distribution networks.

Acting Director-General for Health Dr Patrick Amoth said this has been made possible through partnerships with Non-Governmental Organizations.

“Even though we are facing drought, it’s a big opportunity because when the government is distributing food with World Food Programme, Red Cross and AMREF, it’s a latitude to offer vaccines in the same platform,” said Amoth.

The Ministry of Health has faced numerous challenges in the vaccination exercise due to the nomadic nature of communities in the north and other areas hit by drought.

Amoth said the Ministry [of Health] is working with the Ministry of Public Service, Gender, Senior Citizens Affairs, and Special Programmes which handles Devolution to get as many people vaccinated.

Turkana, Mandera, Wajir Garissa, Tana River and Marsabit whose major population are pastoralists have less than 1% of their population fully vaccinated.

On Thursday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe urged all devolved units including those affected by drought to put in place a framework of inoculating their residents with keen consideration on the dynamics involved particularly in the pastoral regions.

“Each county government must structure how they are going to vaccinate their people in accordance with the placing and population dynamics. Every county should be acting swiftly by using mobile facilities if necessary, adapting to the situation that citizens present to them,” Kagwe said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

At the same time, the Ministry of Health has urged counties whose uptake is low to share the vaccine doses with the counties whose uptake is high so as to minimize wastage.

Kagwe appealed to health workers and community mobilizers to work closely to marshal Kenyans to get vaccinated.

“Pfizer and Moderna once removed from the freezers must be used within 30 days which means they have a short shelf life. We want to ensure our target of ten million mark is met by December, hence we must minimize waste,” he said.

He said that in the next two weeks, the government will have received and supplied all doses required for to attain the 10 million target doses by the end of the year.

Kenya had vaccinated 4.6 million people by October 21, 2020.

And to enhance efficiency in the inoculation exercise, the government is working on a framework to extend the vaccination exercise in public health facilities way beyond the working hours.

“With increased supply our focus is getting the vaccines into as many arms as possible within the shortest time possible. We are going to ensure we keep the facilities open beyond the working hours,” Kagwe said.

The Ministry of Health has advised Kenyans not to mix vaccines while those who have been jabbed have been told not to go for booster shots.

“We are still insisting on the issue of the same dose. Our advice is that we should not go for a third dose where it is not necessary until further notice. We need our ICT department to be adjusted for that activity,” said Kagwe.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Governor Mutua threatens to sue activist Boniface Mwangi for defamation

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 21 – Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua has threatened to sue activist Boniface Mwangi for defamation. This follows a viral video...

5 hours ago

KENYA-MALAWI RELATIONS

Kenya and Malawi renew bilateral ties with signing of eight agreements

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 — Kenya and Malawi have ushered in a new dawn in their bilateral relations by signing eight new agreements designed...

5 hours ago

Top stories

Ruto says 2022 is between Hustler Nation and System’s project

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 21 – Deputy President William Ruto has said the 2022 election contest has been framed. He said the race will be...

5 hours ago

Corona Virus

WHO releases 7 policy recommendations on building resilient health systems

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – The World Health Organization (WHO) has released a position paper on building health systems resilience towards Universal Health Coverage...

6 hours ago

Top stories

Bars to close at 11pm after after curfew was vacated: Kagwe

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 21 – Bars in Kenya have been allowed to operate up to 11pm following the vacation of the night curfew by...

6 hours ago

Corona Virus

Shioso urges police to remain firm on virus containment measures

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso has said that the celebration by Kenyans following the lifting of the nationwide curfew by...

8 hours ago

Capital Health

Order on bars closure by 7pm remain in force despite curfew lifting

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 20 – Bars in the country will remain closed after 7pm, Police Headquarters said Wednesday. The announcement by police was made...

1 day ago

Fifth Estate

Kinoti unfairly targeted in DPP feud over investigations and it’s derailing justice

The feud over the investigation – and prosecution of suspects – in the murder of Tob Cohen has exposed the simmering tensions between the...

2 days ago