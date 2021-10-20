House Speaker Muturi salutes mama mbogas in Mashujaa Day tribute

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has celebrated Kenyans at the bottom of the pyramid as heroes singling out vegetable vendors commonly known as Mama Mbogas.

In his tribute on Wednesday as the nation marked the 58th Mashujaa Day anniversary, a national day set to commemorate heroes and heroines who fought to liberate the country from its colonial masters, Muturi lauded Kenyans striving to earn a living against all odds as modern day heroes.

The House Speaker who doubles up and the Mt Kenya region spokesperson, having been crowned in March, has declared interest in succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta who is set to retire in 2022.

He recently gave a hard-hitting interview in defense of Deputy President William Ruto who has been pushed to the margins of power, faulting the governing party’s move to expel his allies from key portfolios both in the executive and the legislature.