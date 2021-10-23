He ‘pretends’ to run for President only to ‘auction’ Kambas: Mutua on Kalonzo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 23 – Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has defended his sustained criticism against Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka saying his insistence of the former Vice President’s exit from national politics is not based on malice.

The former Government Spokesperson insists that the Wiper Party Leader has nothing new to offer and that he should do the honorable thing and quit politics and allow fresh blood to take over the reins.

“As a man he is okay, he is a good father, but as a leader of our people where we are at this satge his time in politics has passed. That was then, he has served his job and it ended. we now need new medicine because the one that we had has expired,” he told Capital News in an exclusive interview on Friday.

Governor Mutua, who is serving his second and final term in office, and Kalonzo who is also Kenya’s Special Envoy to South Sudan have both declared their interest to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August 9, 2022 General Election.

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has also declared his bid for the State House job with the political arithmetic in the region portending a headache for the close to 1.5 million registered voters.

Mutua, who leads the Maendeleo Chap Chap Party, noted that his criticism is not in any way motivated by the desire to dislodge Kalonzo’s influence in the Ukambani region so as to get an upper hand in the scramble for votes ahead of the 2022 polls.

“We are a region whereby every election people pretend to be running for presidency so that they can wager, sell the community and make money,” Governor Mutua said in reference to Kalonzo, accusing him of being self-centered.

Kalonzo has served in government for close to 36 years and is considered to be the Ukambani region’s political kingpin although his popularity over the years has dwindled with his critics attributing it to his lost of touch with the people.

Governor Mutua accused Kalonzo of “capturing the minds of the Kamba people” and said the people were fed up.

“Development is not in his DNA, it comes hard. For him it is the old politics of poverty and we are telling him you have done well but you have expired and it is time for new blood because the youths in our country will not eat stories. You have fooled a lot of people and your time must come to an end,” he said.

He regretted that no development in the region can be attributed to Kalonzo despite serving in government in senior positions in the past regimes.

“When he was the Vice President during President Mwai Kibaki’s regime he had so much power and yet he did nothing. The former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who was in the same government with him did so much for his people then because of the influence he had,” he said.

Governor Mutua who prides himself on being a transformative leader said he is Kenya’s best shot at the Presidency.

He boosted of a proven track record as Governor.

“Just watch this space. Everything that I say I will do I do. There are very few things that I say I will do and I don’t and it is because I think clearly of the projects that I will do,” he said.

While his critics have accused him of over-promising and failing to deliver on his promises, Governor Mutua defended his track record noting that he had accomplished much compared to his other 46 colleagues in their respective county governments.

“I think I have been the most successful Governor ever. You can hardly count my failures as Governor compared to the others,” he said.

A recent survey which was conducted by Insights Strategists Solution Africa ranked Governor Mutua the fourth best performing county boss on matters development.

The Governor is among nine other candidates who have declared interest for the country’s top job.

Others include: Deputy President William Ruto, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Amani National Congress Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Gideon Moi of KANU, Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula, businessman Jimi Wanjigi, Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria, Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi and former Secretary General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development Mukhisa Kituyi.