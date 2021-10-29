Connect with us

President Uhuru Kenyatta. /PSCU.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Governors Nyoro and Kahiga clash on whether Central should field a presidential candidate

Published

NYERI, Kenya Oct 29 – Kiambu Governor James Nyoro and his Nyeri counterpart Mutahi Kahiga have clashed over Central Kenya’s 2022 political matrix.

The two Governors are divided on whether the region, which has produced three presidents Jomo Kenyatta, Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta, will field a presidential candidate in next year polls.

Nyoro told the residents to reflect and wait for God’s intervention as currently the Mountain region has no preferred candidate for the president.

He said unlike Kiambu , Nyeri county has not produced a president.

They were speaking during a send off mass at for Mary Njeri Wanjohi at Kiamuiru Catholic church. The deceased was mother in law to Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia.

Kahiga has reiterated that Mt. Kenya region must have a presidential candidate cautioning residents from blindly supporting a candidate for selfish gains, in an apparent reference to ODM leader Raila Odinga who Kenyatta favours to be his successor.

Odinga has intensified campaigns in the region where his loyalty from supporters is divided with Deputy President William Ruto who is campaigning under his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Odinga, Ruto and other presidential hopefuls are out to succeed President Kenyatta who is serving his second and final term.

