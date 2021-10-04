Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

Corona Virus

Government extends nationwide curfew for the next 30 days

MOSES MUOKI

Published

The Government has extended the nationwide curfew for the next 30 days to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic amid outcry by Kenyans to lift it.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe says the decision was informed by the fact that the country’s positivity rate is still above the World Health Organization recommended rate.

He reiterated that that the rest of the containment measures including mandatory wearing of masks are also in force as the country is still not out of the woods yet

The curfew which runs from 10pm to 4am has now been in force for one and half years.

 

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

‘Pandora Papers’ expose leaders’ offshore millions

New York (AFP), Oct 4 – More than a dozen heads of state and government, from Jordan to Azerbaijan, Kenya and the Czech Republic,...

18 mins ago

Africa

Ethiopia’s Abiy: From peace laureate to wartime ruler

Addis Ababa (AFP), Oct 4 – Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power vowing sweeping reforms that earned him a Nobel Peace Prize,...

38 mins ago

Kenya

Panama law firm heavily implicated in ‘Pandora Papers’ revelations

Panama City (AFP), Oct 4 – A prestigious Panamanian law firm was named in the so-called “Pandora Papers” as implicated in the creation of...

40 mins ago

World

Japan’s new PM Fumio Kishida: Calm centrist promising spending

Tokyo (AFP), Sep 29 – Japan’s new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is a soft-spoken former foreign minister with a reputation for seeking the middle...

2 hours ago

World

British PM backs Brexit strategy despite supply crunch

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP), Oct 3 – Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday refused to return Britain to its “broken” pre-Brexit economy, even as...

15 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya Power set for major overhaul to cut power costs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has announced plans to overhaul the energy sector as part of government measures to lower...

16 hours ago

World

Blast rocks Kabul after Taliban hold victory rally

Kabul (AFP), Oct 3 – Taliban supporters and senior figures held their first mass rally near Kabul on Sunday, but the show of strength...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Mass Voter Registration kicks off in Kenya Monday

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 3-The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is scheduled to launch a 30-day nationwide voter registration in Nakuru County. IEBC Chairman...

21 hours ago