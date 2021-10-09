Former Capital FM Editor Judy Kaberia appointed in task-force to review media policy

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 9 – Former Capital FM Editor Judy Kaberia is among 13 media professionals who have been appointed to join the task-force on the Kenya Media Policy Guidelines constituted by the ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru.

Kaberia who is currently Association of Media Women in Kenya Executive Director says she is “humbled to be entrusted with the responsibility to serve the media industry”.

The task-force terms of reference mandate includes identifying gaps or inconsistencies in the Kenya Media Policy Guidelines, 2009 and propose specific policy and legislative review requirements.

The Task-force whose mandate lapses after three months will be chaired by Henry Omusundi Maina who is the Article 19 Eastern Africa Regional Director.

Maina will be deputised by United States International University (USIU) Assistant Professor of Corporate and Development Communication Dorothy Njoroge.

Other members of the task-force include Information Secretary Judy Munyinyi, Victor Bwire (Director Media Training and Development at the Media Council of Kenya), Dinah Ondari (Media Council of Kenya Press Freedom, Safety and Advocacy), Wilsson Ugangu, Muiru Ngugi, Christopher Maina, June Chepkemei, Ibrahim Odour, John Munyiri and Casty Micheni.

The Task-force shall have power to hold meetings, public forums or consultations as it shall deem necessary for the proper discharge of its mandate.

“The Task-force shall prepare and submit to the Cabinet Secretary a work-plan and progress reports and a reviewed Kenya Media Policy Guidelines,” read the Gazette Notice by ICT CS.