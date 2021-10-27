First-ever ICT accessibility standard unveiled for Persons With Dissabilities

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Kenya Bureau of Standards in partnership with inAble has launched the National ICT Accessibility Standard, which will bridge the existing digital divide and exclusion of Persons With Disabilities (PWDs).

KEBS, Chief Manager in charge of standards Zachariah Lukorito said the standard will promote digital inclusion by making public and private sector digital products and services including websites, mobile applications among others more accessible.

“Digital standards play a critical role in ensuring that accessibility challenges are addressed in a wide range of disabilities, including visual, auditory, physical, speech, cognitive, language, learning, and neurological disabilities,” Lukorito said during a stakeholders’ meeting in Naivasha on October 26.

He added that “KEBS is partnering with industry stakeholders to develop standards in this field with dedicated organizations like inABLE towards making this possible and is committed to delivering meaningful and operational standards that enhance the lives of Kenyans.”

inAble’s Executive Director Irene Mbari – Kirika said the creation of accessibility standard comes at a pivotal time as Covid 19 exposed a consequential digital divide and the need for accessible digital platforms.

“It is important for policy makers, regulators, business owners, and procurement teams to understand that when websites and mobile applications are made accessible to PWDs, they are accessible to all people, and this inclusion creates a level-playing field for all, which allows for privacy, and leads to full independence and freedom of PWDs”.

Wilson Macharia, an advocate of Kenya with Visual impairment explained his challenges with the inaccessibility of digital platforms and most e-govt services.

He was referring to one of his many challenges including filing tax returns where he noted that the app is not user-friendly to PWDs.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Despite the rich legal and normative framework on the inclusion of persons with disabilities, including through enhancing access to ICTs, products and services, there is a lack of clear standards to inform the implementation of these frameworks.”

Meanwhile, on the affordability of the products and services to PWD’s, Lukorito said taxes attracted will be maintained at lower levels.

“A product tailor-made for PWD’s will not attract high costs since they are exempted by law,” he said.

He reiterated that the standards will be gradually absorbed to ensure all with special needs are captured.

The standard, which is a first in Africa, if passed will ensure that all developers conform to the minimum requirements and are accessible by all with disabilities.

Over the next six months, inABLE and KEBS will be working together along with other stakeholders, including the National Council of People with Disabilities in Kenya (NCPWD), Communications Authority (CA), ICT Authority as well as individual experts to draft the national ICT accessibility standard.