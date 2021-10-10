Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Khan was lauded for bringing Pakistan up to par with India in the atomic field

World

‘Father of Pakistan’s bomb’ A.Q. Khan dies at 85

Published

Islamabad (AFP), Oct 10 – Abdul Qadeer Khan, the founder of Pakistan’s nuclear weapons programme who was accused of smuggling technology to Iran, North Korea and Libya, has died at 85, authorities said Sunday.

The atomic scientist, who spent the last years of his life under heavy guard, died in the capital Islamabad, where he had recently been hospitalised with Covid-19.

Khan died after being transferred to the city’s KRL Hospital with lung problems, state-run broadcaster PTV reported.

He had been admitted to the same hospital in August with Covid-19.

But after being permitted to return home several weeks ago, he was transferred back after his condition deteriorated, it said.

Khan was hailed a national hero for transforming Pakistan into the world’s first Islamic nuclear power and strengthening its clout against rival and fellow nuclear armed nation India.

But he was declared by the West a dangerous renegade for sharing technology with rogue nuclear states.

The news of his death sparked an outpouring of grief and praise for Khan’s legacy.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr A Q Khan,” Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted, stressing how loved the nuclear scientist had been in Pakistan due to “his critical contribution in making us a nuclear weapon state”.

“For the people of Pakistan he was a national icon.”

The prime minister said the scientist would be buried at Islamabad’s majestic Faisal Mosque at his request.

The funeral was scheduled to be held at 3:30 pm (1030 GMT) Sunday.

– Black market –

According to Islamic tradition, burials should take place as soon as possible, usually within 24 hours of death.

Khan was lauded for bringing the nation up to par with India in the atomic field and making its defences “impregnable”.

But he found himself in the international crosshairs when he was accused of illegally sharing nuclear technology with Iran, Libya and North Korea.

He confessed in 2004, after the International Atomic Energy Agency — a UN watchdog — put Pakistani scientists at the centre of a global atomic black market.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Pardoned by the nation’s military ruler Pervez Musharraf, he was instead put under house arrest for five years.

“I saved the country for the first time when I made Pakistan a nuclear nation and saved it again when I confessed and took the whole blame on myself,” Khan told AFP in an interview in 2008.

After his house arrest was lifted, he was granted some freedom of movement around the leafy capital, but always flanked by authorities, who he had to inform of his every move.

Khan, who was born in Bhopal in pre-partition British-ruled India on April 1, 1936, was also behind the country’s aggressive missile development programme.

In this article:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

20 killed as quake rattles southern Pakistan

Harnai (Pakistan) (AFP), Oct 7 – At least 20 people were killed and more than 100 injured on Thursday when an earthquake struck southwestern...

3 days ago

World

Woow!! Russian crew arrives at space station to film first movie in orbit

Moscow (AFP), Oct 5 – A Russian actress and director arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) on Tuesday to begin a 12-day mission...

5 days ago

World

Iran’s nuclear program has crossed ‘all red lines’: Israel PM

United Nations (United States) (AFP), Sep 27 – Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Monday Iran had breached all the “red lines” aimed at...

September 28, 2021

World

India warns on Afghanistan as Pakistan appeals to work with Taliban

United Nations (United States) (AFP), Sep 25 – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the United Nations Saturday that no country should exploit the...

September 25, 2021

Kenya

US Embassy waives interviews for visas expired within a year

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 23 – The US Embassy in Kenya has introduced a waiver for need of interviews for eligible applicants whose visa have...

September 23, 2021

Kenya

You must be vaccinated to visit the US from November

NAIROBI, Kenya sEP 23 – Anyone visiting the United States of America (USA) from November must have been vaccinated to be granted access. Kenya’s...

September 23, 2021

World

Pakistan calls for unfreezing of Afghan assets ahead of UN talks

New York, Pakistan, Sep 21 – Pakistan on Monday called on world powers to unblock billions of dollars in Afghan assets frozen after the...

September 21, 2021

World

Biden to tell UN he does not believe in a ‘new Cold war’: US official

Washington (AFP), Sep 20 – President Joe Biden will push back against the idea that the United States is plunging into a new Cold...

September 20, 2021