Fake Safaricom engineer arrested by DCI in Murang’a

NAIROBI, Kenya. Oct 17- A man impersonating a Safaricom Engineer has been arrested in Murang’a.

The suspect identified by police as Lenny Ng’ang’a was arrested on Saturday by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) when he was found vandalising Safaricom’s telecommunication equipment worth over Sh. 2 million.

According to the DCI, the suspect gained access after claiming he was an engineer on a routine maintenance mission.

Police were alerted when locals became suspicious of his activities.

“The suspect however, managed to escape by jumping into his vehicle and speeding off prompting a chase not witnessed by Murang’a residents in recent times. The suspect’s getaway means a new Suzuki alto KDB 522P, sped towards Saba Saba, as the police land cruiser roared closely behind and the land cruiser caught up with him forcing him to pull over in surrender,” DCI said.

Further search in the suspect’s car led to the discovery of the telecommunication equipment,

He was arrested and the equipment confiscated.

Police said he will be arraigned on Monday.