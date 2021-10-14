Expose non-residents in Laikipia, locals told in new police appeal

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 14 –Police have called on members of the public to support security agencies in efforts to flush out non-residents in the troubled parts of Laikipia county by providing information that would aid in the success of the exercise.

This new appeal comes two days after Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i ordered all non-residents out of the area in efforts to tame the rising cases of insecurity despite heavy presence of security agencies.

Heavy security deployments was sent to the area last month following banditry incidents that left at least 8 people dead and dozens displaced. A dusk to dawn curfew was also declared.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Deputy Inspector General of Police Edward Mbugua assured protection to anyone who volunteers information.

“Members of the public are encouraged to help the multi-agency team with information to help clear unwanted elements from the disturbed areas. Those who volunteer information in confidence are assured of their security and safety,” Mbugua said.

Mbugua further stated that the multi-agency security teams will heighten the security operation in the area until stability is achieved.

During the directive by Matiang’i on October 12, the Interior Ministry expressed concerns that hardcore bandits have continued to cause havoc in the region despite the ongoing security operation.

The Interior CS noted that despite efforts put in place to enforce peace and stability in the region, the criminal elements have taken advantage of the prevailing drought situation to escalate bloody skirmishes.

“The government directs that non-residents of the area designated under Public Order (Laikipia) order No.2 of 2021 leave the area,” Matiang’i said on Tuesday.

The government also directed an immediate enhancement of the ongoing security operation in Laikipia county to include heightened operations in the affected area.