Eng. Kung’u Ndung’u appointed new KeNHA Director-General

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 8 – Kung’u Ndungu has been appointed the Director General of the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA).

He takes over from Peter Mundinia, who left the agency following the expiry of his six-year contract on August 28, 2021.

In a notice announcing the appointment, Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia said Eng. Ndungu’s appointment followed a competitive recruitment process carried out by the board of KeNHA.

“We are confident that Eng. Ndungu will continue building organisational capabilities, accountability and successful business delivery at KeNHA,” he said.

Prior to his appointment as DG, Ndungu was the Director, Road Asset and Corridor Management in the agency.

“Eng. Ndungu is well versed with various aspects of road engineering and road sector management in Kenya. He has been responsible for large road development projects and maintenance and further demonstrated to the Board his knowledge and the qualities of leadership and management which covered prudent financial management, human resource management and governance,” the CS added.

The Kenya National Highways Authority is an autonomous road agency, whose responsibility is includes the management, development, rehabilitation, and maintenance of Class A, B and C roads.