End of the road for serial child killer Masten Wanjala described by police as bloodthirsty

Nairobi, Kenya Oct 15 -Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) says they were determined to ensure Masten Wanjala faces justice.

The DCI said its detectives were trailing Wanjala since Wednesday when he escaped from the cells at Jogoo Road Police station in Nairobi where he on remand as investigators finalised investigations on his crimes.

Wanjala was lynched by an irate mob after travelling to his home in Mukhweya village, Bungoma on Friday morning.

Wanjala was due in court this week over the murder of at least 6 children whom he confessed to have killed and even led police to where he dumped their bodies. He had promised to show them four more sites.

“Special Service agents had been on his trail in Western Kenya, but unfortunately, he was spotted by villagers in Bungoma, and beaten to death before our agents re-arrested him,” said the DCI, “The Directorate of Criminal Investigations was determined to ensure that the suspect faces justice in a court of law for each crime that he committed. However, the law of the jungle Has applied by irate villagers.”

Police said he was spotted by school children who raised an alarm on Friday morning before he was pursuedd and hid in a neighbour’s house .

“He comes from this area and so the children saw him and knew it was him and that is when information spread around and locals started pursuing him,” local chief Bonface Ndiema said, “in the end he ran into a neighbour’s house but he was flushed out and lynched.”

Bruno Shiosho, the National Police Spokesman, said detectives have launched an investigation, including forensic investigation to confirm his identity.

“The locals have said it is him but we have launched an investigation. For now we can confirm that a man locals say is Masten Wanjala who was on the run and has been lynched in Bungoma,” Bruno said.

According to the local chief, the man arrived in the village on Friday morning.

Three police officers on duty during the time of his escape were arraigned in court on Thursday but they did not take a plea after investigators asked for more time to interrogate them.

Police described Wanjala as a “bloodthirsty vampire,” saying he killed his victims, “in the most callous manner, sometimes through sucking blood from their veins before executing them.”

The murders, targeting 12- and 13-year-olds, stretch back five years and the bodies of several children feared to have died in his hands have yet to be found.

Soon after his arrest, he took police to at least six murder scenes in Nairobi’s Shauri Moyo and in Western Kenya where he had dumped the bodies and was taken to court days later.

The 20-year-old is said to have committed his first murder at only 15 five years ago before sucking his victims’ blood an incident that forced investigating agents to activate the hunt for the suspect until his arrest.

“His arrest followed a forensic investigative trail that brought together top detectives and experts drawn from different specialized units within the DCI. Their findings placed him at the scene of at least 10 murders, the first being the execution of 12-year-old Purity Maweu, five years ago in Machakos county,” the DCI said.

In Shauri Moyo, Nairobi, police said he led detectives to scenes where he confessed to killing and dumping two minors. Another body was recovered in Westlands.

Wanjala also led the detectives to Kabete during the search where they recovered two more victims’ bodies from a river believed to have been killed by the suspect.

The suspect is said to have committed other murders in Machakos, Bungoma counties.