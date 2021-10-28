Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji speaks during a consultative meeting by the National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ) on October 28, 2021.

Top stories

DPP Haji says won’t be intimidated to resign

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji  says he will not be intimidated by those calling for his resignation.

Haji said his office operates within the Constitution and therefore, he will not be cowed.

“The pen has written, the ink has dried, we will not allow any claw backs on this constitution,” he said. “I assure you that the next DPP, if I do fall at all, will come with more gusto to pick from where I have left,” Haji said at the National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ) stakeholders’ forum in Mombasa Thursday.

There have been calls for his resignation, including two petitions for his removal filed by the late Tob Cohen’s family and businessman Francis Njeru who accused him of mismanaging his case.

Haji insists he operates within the law.

He called for cooperation from all justice sector players for a fair administration of justice to succeed in the country.

NCAJ brings together the Judiciary, National Police Service (NPS), the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the DPP, the Witness Protection Agency among others.

Chief Justice Martha Koome who chairs the NCAJ called for enhanced use of technology in the administration of justice.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Among the notable achievements of the previous decade include strengthening of Court Users’ Committees, leveraging of technology, increasing access to justice for children, de-congesting places of detention, addressing administrative bottlenecks in management of traffic matters, coordinated multi agency response to illicit trade and rapid response to COVID-19,” the Chief Justice said.

During the Thursday meeting, a strategic plan for 2021-2026 was launched to help in the coordination of mechanisms for improved access to justice, especially for vulnerable groups.

She said the plan will enhance criminal justice sector reforms, support Court Users’ Committees to coordinate administration of justice at the local level, establish partnerships and stakeholder engagement mechanisms and establish a road-map to institutionalize the NCAJ as a statutory agency.

In the coming years, NCAJ aims to enhance criminal justice reforms, adopt an approach to justice that is sensitive to the special needs of children and other vulnerable groups, strengthen Court Users’ Committees and invest in a monitoring and evaluation framework that provides accurate information on issues within the justice sector.

Koome said the COVID-19 pandemic had compelled the justice sector to be innovative in its response to ensure that all Kenyans continued to access justice.

“This period has underscored the importance of a collaborative approach. It is important that this momentum is maintained,” she added.

During the meeting, NCAJ launched several publications on Guidelines of Sexual Gender-Based Violence Case management, Protection and Care Form, Children Court Practice Directions, Standard Operating Procedures on Child Protection Units, Policy on Continuous Professional Development and the Curriculum on Child Care.

Also showcased was the Protection-Protection officers and Facilitation Manual, Status Report on Children in the Justice System in Kenya, Law and Practice Guidelines on Arrest and Conditions of Pre-trial Detention in Kenya, Law and practice Guidelines on the Management of Petty Offenders, and The Fair Trial Guide and Check list.

In addition, NCAJ unveiled the Report on the Status of Persons with Mental illness in the Criminal Justice System, The Report on the Status of Intersex Persons in the Criminal Justice System and the Baseline Survey on State Regulated Offences.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“These publications add to the body of knowledge and provide a rich reference to all actors in the sector.” the Chief Justice said.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

CJ Koome leads Council on Administration of Justice in unveiling roadmap to reforms

MOMBASA, Kenya, Oct 28 – The National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ) has launched its 2021-2026 Strategic Plan which strengthens its coordinating...

1 hour ago

Top stories

Bizzare! Swarm of bees attack mount woman’s hand in Machakos

MACHAKOS, Kenya Oct 27 – Business at Machakos Bus park came to a standstill on Tuesday after a swarm of bees mounted on a...

19 hours ago

County News

Nyeri Water company waives Sh100 million arrears to cushion locals

NYERI, Kenya Oct 27 – Nyeri Water and Sewerage Company has banned the disconnection of all domestic water consumers. The company said this is due...

21 hours ago

Top stories

Jamaican Reggae artiste Etana to perform at Pamoja Festival

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 27 -Jamaican Reggae artiste Shauna McKenzie popularly known by her stage name Etana will perform this weekend at the Waterfront in...

21 hours ago

County News

Man arrested in Machakos over Sh11 million fraud

MACHAKOS, Kenya Oct 27 – Police in Machakos have arrested a man who is accused of defrauding a local businessman of Sh11 million According...

21 hours ago

Corona Virus

Sh244bn health fund to restore loss of health services due to COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Sh244 billion ($2.2 billion) has been pledged to Kenya for the provision of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) to guarantee...

24 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Climate Change Actions towards Net Zero Climate transition

In early August, scientists from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released a report indicating that the world is already sure to face...

1 day ago

County News

First-ever ICT accessibility standard unveiled for Persons With Dissabilities

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Kenya Bureau of Standards in partnership with inAble has launched the National ICT Accessibility Standard, which will bridge the...

1 day ago