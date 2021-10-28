DPP Haji says won’t be intimidated to resign

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji says he will not be intimidated by those calling for his resignation.

Haji said his office operates within the Constitution and therefore, he will not be cowed.

“The pen has written, the ink has dried, we will not allow any claw backs on this constitution,” he said. “I assure you that the next DPP, if I do fall at all, will come with more gusto to pick from where I have left,” Haji said at the National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ) stakeholders’ forum in Mombasa Thursday.

There have been calls for his resignation, including two petitions for his removal filed by the late Tob Cohen’s family and businessman Francis Njeru who accused him of mismanaging his case.

Haji insists he operates within the law.

He called for cooperation from all justice sector players for a fair administration of justice to succeed in the country.

NCAJ brings together the Judiciary, National Police Service (NPS), the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the DPP, the Witness Protection Agency among others.

Chief Justice Martha Koome who chairs the NCAJ called for enhanced use of technology in the administration of justice.

“Among the notable achievements of the previous decade include strengthening of Court Users’ Committees, leveraging of technology, increasing access to justice for children, de-congesting places of detention, addressing administrative bottlenecks in management of traffic matters, coordinated multi agency response to illicit trade and rapid response to COVID-19,” the Chief Justice said.

During the Thursday meeting, a strategic plan for 2021-2026 was launched to help in the coordination of mechanisms for improved access to justice, especially for vulnerable groups.

She said the plan will enhance criminal justice sector reforms, support Court Users’ Committees to coordinate administration of justice at the local level, establish partnerships and stakeholder engagement mechanisms and establish a road-map to institutionalize the NCAJ as a statutory agency.

In the coming years, NCAJ aims to enhance criminal justice reforms, adopt an approach to justice that is sensitive to the special needs of children and other vulnerable groups, strengthen Court Users’ Committees and invest in a monitoring and evaluation framework that provides accurate information on issues within the justice sector.

Koome said the COVID-19 pandemic had compelled the justice sector to be innovative in its response to ensure that all Kenyans continued to access justice.

“This period has underscored the importance of a collaborative approach. It is important that this momentum is maintained,” she added.

During the meeting, NCAJ launched several publications on Guidelines of Sexual Gender-Based Violence Case management, Protection and Care Form, Children Court Practice Directions, Standard Operating Procedures on Child Protection Units, Policy on Continuous Professional Development and the Curriculum on Child Care.

Also showcased was the Protection-Protection officers and Facilitation Manual, Status Report on Children in the Justice System in Kenya, Law and Practice Guidelines on Arrest and Conditions of Pre-trial Detention in Kenya, Law and practice Guidelines on the Management of Petty Offenders, and The Fair Trial Guide and Check list.

In addition, NCAJ unveiled the Report on the Status of Persons with Mental illness in the Criminal Justice System, The Report on the Status of Intersex Persons in the Criminal Justice System and the Baseline Survey on State Regulated Offences.

“These publications add to the body of knowledge and provide a rich reference to all actors in the sector.” the Chief Justice said.