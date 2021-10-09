Connect with us

Ruto mocked his opponents who he claimed 'had just discovered the mountain,' with the 2022 election months away/DPPS

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

DP Ruto taunts opponents who’ve just ‘discovered the mountain’

Published

NYAHURURU, Kenya, Oct 9 – Deputy President William Ruto has continued taunting ODM Leader Raila Odinga and One Kenya Alliance principals over their recent attempts to make political in-roads in the vote-rich Mount Kenya region.

Speaking after commissioning the Nyahururu Primary School Multipurpose Hall on Saturday, Ruto mocked his opponents who he claimed ‘had just discovered the mountain,’ with the 2022 election months away.

He added salt to injury as he used a catch-phrase associated with ODM Leader as he pointed out that while the opposition leaders were away he worked to develop the region.

“I would like to tell those who have been trying to connect Mt Kenya’s (political) network, and those who are using Google Maps, in order to find their way to the Mountain, that while you were away, we constructed roads in the region, while you were away we have improved access to electricity by households in the region, while you were away we have built churches in the region,” he said.

The ‘Baba, while you were away’ slogan was coined in May 2014 to welcome home and update Raila on the failings of Jubilee administration following his three-month sojourn in the United States.

Deputy President William Ruto on Friday criticized tycoons who hosted Odinga and the OKA leaders, under the auspices of the Mt Kenya Foundation and all but endorsed their respective 2022 presidential bids.

He said that whereas the rich have a right to meet and discuss how to protect their wealth, those in the low income social stratum also have the right to hold meetings to discuss ways of empowering themselves.

The Deputy President who is the presumptive presidential candidate of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), dared his competitors to come up with a candidate to face him once and for all and stop dilly-dallying.

He said the 2022 presidential contest will be a referendum on his bottom-up economic model versus retaining the status quo, which his hustler nation campaign team has termed as the trickle-down economy.

