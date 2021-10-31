Connect with us

DP William Ruto with a section of Kajiado leaders in Mashuru on October 30, 2021.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

DP Ruto-allied MPs urge President Kenyatta to punish corrupt leaders

Published

KAJIADO, Kenya Oct 31 – Leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto have asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to ensure the corrupt are held to account.
Reacting to the President’s recent call that Kenyans should not elect thieves, the MPs said the President had powers to deal with those involved in the vice.
The MPs who had accompanied Ruto to a church service in Kajiado East on Saturday said it was part of the President’s mandate to fight theft of public resources.
Those present at the service included Aden Duale, Rigathi Gachagua, Katoo Ole Metito, George Sunkuiya, Benjamin Washiali, Mary Seneta, Peris Tobiko and Philip Mpayei.
“You [the President] have the instruments of power. Make use of them,” said Duale.
The Garissa Town MP said the President should be specific when he makes such public pronouncements.
“You are telling us that the eight million Kenyans who elected you are full of conmen, crooks and thieves. That is an insult to Jubilee family and yours supporters,” he added.
Some of the MPs urged President Kenyatta to ensure ODM leader Raila Odinga commits himself to accepting elections outcome if defeated by Ruto next year.
Gachagua asked the President to act on the thieves.
On his part, Washiali told the President to stop talking in parables and name those he deemed were involved in corruption.
He said individuals involved in the Covid-19 theft last year were free despite a  promise by the President that they will be charged.
Meanwhile, Tobiko urged Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka to join the winning side.
“Let us all unite and support the Hustler Nation,” she said.
Seneta said the country was behind the Bottom-Up Economic Model as it promises to transform the country.
Dr Ruto urged leaders to come out with clear manifestos, achievements and plans that will make Kenya better.
“We are past the politics of hate and division. We are now in a new conversation about the economy and issues that touch on the lives of the people,” he explained.
He asked presidential candidates to commit themselves to upholding peaceful campaigns and election.

