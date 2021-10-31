COUNTDOWN TO 2022
DP Ruto-allied MPs urge President Kenyatta to punish corrupt leaders
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
NYERI, Kenya Oct 29 – Kiambu Governor James Nyoro and his Nyeri counterpart Mutahi Kahiga have clashed over Central Kenya’s 2022 political matrix. The...
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 29 – Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi has given the strongest indication yet that his name will be on...
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26- National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi now says that Mt Kenya residents will ultimately decide who to vote for in various...
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has formally joined the United Democratic Alliance which is associated with Deputy President William Ruto....
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
KISUMU, Kenya Oct 26 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga made a tour of Kisumu County on Monday, as he seeks...
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
MAKUENI, Kenya Oct 26 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked Kenyans not to be duped by what he described as unrealistic campaign promises by...
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 26 – At least five political parties have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to work together ahead of the 2022 General Elections...
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26- The Judiciary has announced plans to set up 5 special courts in hotspot areas of Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, Eldoret and...