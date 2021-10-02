Dead space syringes for administration of Pfizer vaccine arrive in Nairobi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 2 – The Ministry of Health has confirmed the arrival of the first batch of Pfizer syringes in the country.

According to a statement published on the ministry’s social media pages, the consignment arrived aboard Qatar airlines at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at around 1.30pm on Saturday.

Kenya is expecting a consignment of 2.2 million specialized dead space syringes to support the administration of Pfizer vaccines donated by the United States government in September.

Another batch is expected on Sunday while the last one is set to be delivered on Monday.

The syringes which limit dead space that exists between the syringe hub and needle are recommended for the administration of the American-made vaccine.

The administration of 1 million doses of Pfizer vaccines already in the country had been delayed due to lack of the specialized dead space syringes that are suitable for the inoculation of the vaccine.

The arrival of the syringes is expected to enhance the county’s efforts to vaccinate 10 million people by December 31, and 5.8 million people by October 20.

“The National accelerated COVID-19 vaccination campaign is set for a boost with the administration of the Pfizer vaccine set to begin next week,” the health ministry said.

Pfizer is among five vaccines deployed in the country alongside AstraZeneca, Moderna, Sinopharm and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.