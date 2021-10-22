Connect with us

The DCI said Friday that the 45-year-old suspect went into hiding after committing the act during the Mashujaa Day/FILE

crime

DCI seeks 45-year-old suspected of raping his 90-year-old mother

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – Sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have launched a manhunt for a man suspected of raping his 90-year-old mother on Wednesday in Makueni’s Mbooni area.

The DCI said Friday that the 45-year-old suspect went into hiding after committing the act during the Mashujaa Day.

The agency stated that the elderly woman was found in her bedroom by her eldest son following the incident.

“The woman in her sunset years was found in her bedroom by her eldest son writhing in pain, complaining of waist pains. She tearfully narrated her harrowing ordeal in the hands of her younger son, who forced his way into her bedroom at around 8pm as she slept and subjected her to the beastly act,” the DCI said.

The agency stated that the 90-year-old was immediately rushed to Kisau Sub-County Hospital in serious condition where she was hospitalized for treatment.

Following examination, the medics in the facility confirmed that the victim had been sexually assaulted.

The DCI appealed to the suspect to present himself to security agencies before the law catches up with him.

