DCI partners with German firm to train detectives on Crime Scene Management

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 29 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has partnered with a German Cooperation, GIZ, in a bid to provide a series of Crime Scene Management (CSM) training sessions to general investigators deployed across the country.

The DCI said in a statement Friday that the week-long training commenced on October 25 and aims at enhancing the investigators’ expertise in Crime Scene Management and preservation of the integrity of a scene while carrying out their day-to-day investigations.

The agency stated that the program focuses on the general handling of the crime scene once the investigators begin the investigation process until its close.

“The highly coveted program which outlines the roles of 1st responders to a scene of crime, preservation of the scene, modes of collecting and packaging exhibits in active scenes started with the first batch of 22 detectives at the DCI Academy,” the DCI stated.

DCI Academy Commandant Zipporah Mboroki said the training program is a major boost to the agency’s quest to sharpen the investigative capacity of their detectives.

Mboroki stated that the initiative was timely given the recent rise in deaths linked homicides among other causes.

“The training could not have come at a better time, owing to the recent upsurge in homicides, serious assaults and other crimes of passion,” she said.

In recent months, the country has witnessed several cases of deaths which have been attributed to the rising stress levels among Kenyans said compounded by economic hardships caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Some of notable cases include the murder of two people in two separate incidents in Busia and Nairobi counties on diverse dates when the victims demanded for their memory cards back from the assailants.

On October 6, a man was killed in Siaya County for mocking his neighbor that he was not good in bed.

The incident occurred in Yala, Siaya county, where the victim identified as Marvin Onyango was beaten to death by George Onyango who is reported to have been angered by the remarks, according to the DCI agents.

The agency stated that the suspect attacked the victim after he was angered by his comments that appeared to suggest that he was not capable of satisfying his wife.

On October 19, the DCI reported that they were investigating the death of a 75-year-old German national who is alleged to have committed suicide following an argument with his wife in Nyeri.

DCI sleuths said that the victim’s lifeless body was found hanging from the door frame of the couple’s master bedroom according to a report filed by her wife at Nyeri’s central police station on October 15.

“What began as a blossoming love relationship between two lovers in Nyeri, ended up in tears after the man died mysteriously following an argument. Weise Klaus Armin, a Deutsch national aged 75, had been involved in a heated argument with his wife Rosemary Wangui, 38, before his lifeless body was later found hanging from the door frame of their master bedroom,” said the DCI.

The agency said that the victim had earlier accused his wife of infidelity upon return at their home in Nyeri’s Muhasibu Estate along Gamerock area. She flew after the victim allegedly threatened to kill her with a knife.